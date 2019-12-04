Urgent appeal to find missing Halifax woman as fears grow over her welfare

Police in Calderdale are appealing for information as to the whereabouts of a missing 53 year-old woman.

Gillian Sherwood was last seen at her home address on Higgin Lane in Halifax on December 2 and was later reported missing.

Gillian Sherwood was last seen at her home address on Higgin Lane in Halifax

She is believed to have been in the town centre earlier today (December 3) and may be in possession of a suitcase, police said.

Officers are particularly concerned for her welfare.

She described as white, around 5ft 4” tall with blue eyes and shoulder length blonde hair.

She is also thought to be wearing a padded grey puffer jacket with fur hood.

Anyone who knows of Gillian’s current location is asked to contact the non-emergency police number 101 quoting reference 0751 of 03/12.