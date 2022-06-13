Urgent search for missing Halifax teen

Sophie Pearson, 15, was reported missing this morning.
She is described as white, of medium build and 5ft 5ins tall with shoulder-length red hair.
She was last seen wearing a grey hooded top with the hood up, black sports leggings and white Air Force trainers.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Officers are very concerned for Sophie’s welfare and anyone who has information is asked to contact Calderdale Police on 101 or www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat referencing police log 149 of June 13."