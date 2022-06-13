Urgent search for missing Halifax teen

Sophie Pearson, 15, was reported missing this morning.

She is described as white, of medium build and 5ft 5ins tall with shoulder-length red hair.

She was last seen wearing a grey hooded top with the hood up, black sports leggings and white Air Force trainers.

