Urgent search for missing Halifax teen

Police are appealing for help to find a Halifax teenager who is missing.

By sarah fitton
Monday, 13th June 2022, 10:52 am

Sophie Pearson, 15, was reported missing this morning.

She is described as white, of medium build and 5ft 5ins tall with shoulder-length red hair.

She was last seen wearing a grey hooded top with the hood up, black sports leggings and white Air Force trainers.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Officers are very concerned for Sophie’s welfare and anyone who has information is asked to contact Calderdale Police on 101 or www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat referencing police log 149 of June 13."

