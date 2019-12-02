Van driver seriously injured and rushed to hospital after Halifax crash

Police officers are appealing for information following a serious crash in Halifax which left the driver of a van with serious injuries.

The smash happened on the A58 Rochdale Road, Halifax on Saturday November 30.

Police officers are appealing for help after a crash in Halifax

The collision happened at around 7.40pm and involved a white Vauxhall combo van and a blue Peugeot partner tepee car.

READ MORE: Police continue appeal for witnesses after pedestrian seriously injured in Calderdale crash

The Vauxhall van was travelling in the direction of Ripponden and the Peugeot was travelling in the direction of Sowerby Bridge.

The driver of the van, a man in his 30s, was seriously injured in the collision and remains in hospital.

READ MORE: Dangerous driver in Calderdale clocked at a staggering 40mph over the legal limit

Anyone with information or anyone who witnessed either vehicle driving in the area prior to the collision is asked to contact police.

Officers would also like to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage of the collision or of either vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101, quoting log 1580 of 30/11.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax by joining our dedicated Facebook group here.