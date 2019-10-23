'Vast improvement': Calder Valley commuters give verdicts on new Northern trains

Train-travelling commuters in Halifax had their say on the new Northern trains which rolled out this week.

The Class 195 trains made their maiden journeys throughout the Calder Valley, better connecting major cities such as Leeds and Manchester.

The new trains, offering passengers a first-class journey, are already starting to put smiles back on previously disgruntled passengers.

Leeds-to-Halifax commuter, Nicola Hudson said: “The new trains are more spacious and comfortable, it’s a vast improvement.”

Halifax-to-Stockport commuter Mel Barber, who is wheel-chair bound, said: “The trains are great.

“There’s more space, the only issue I have is there’s rarely staff on the platform, which I need to ask to prepare the mixed-ability ramp.”

Halifax and District Rail Action Group chairman, Stephen Waring said: “Views on the trains? I think they positively impacted my route to work, however, they can often be later than scheduled.”