Vegan protesters prepare for Hebden Bridge demonstration

A large group of vegans will descend on Hebden Bridge for the first time to hold an animal rights demonstration.

The demonstration, known as the Cube of Truth, will be held by worldwide organisation Anonymous for the Voiceless on Saturday at 12:30pm on Bridgegate.

A previous protest by the group in West Yorkshire

The event will be used in a bid to show footage of animal agriculture and slaughter houses on TV screens, from the documentary Dominion, which was released in the UK two years ago.

Group representative, Colin Sinclair said: "We stand in a cube formation with the screens around our necks and others holding signs saying 'truth' wearing Guy Fawkes masks.

"This will be the first event of this type in Hebden Bridge.

"If a member of the public takes an interest in what we're doing, one of our team will approach them to see if they want anymore information.

The Cube of Truth will show footage from the documentary Dominion

"If after a short conversation the member of the public is interested we hand out cards with a list of documentaries and help and advice on how to go vegan."