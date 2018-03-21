Vets warn of how toxic Easter eggs can be for dogs

A vet has issued a warning to dog owners about the dangers of their pets snaffling chocolate this Easter.

Mark Harrison, clinical director at Calder Vets, has spoken out to highlight just how toxic chocolate can be for family pets.

He is urging all dog owners to be extra careful where they leave their Easter eggs and other chocolate treats during the holiday period.

Chocolate contains theobromine, a substance which is extremely harmful to dogs as they struggle to metabolise it, so it builds up in their bodies to toxic levels.

If a dog is suffering from chocolate poisoning, they can display symptoms including hyperactivity, vomiting, diarrhoea and fits.

Mark said: “All chocolate and cocoa products should be kept well out of the reach of dogs as they can be very harmful to them. In extreme cases, they can even be fatal.

“Dark chocolate is the most dangerous because it has a higher cocoa content but milk chocolate is also a threat, as just a couple of small pieces can be enough to cause a problem.

“Information is the key and knowing the type of chocolate, the amount eaten and even keeping the chocolate wrapper can all help, as the wrapper should tell us the amount of cocoa content in the treat.

“The first two hours after eating chocolate can be vital for your pet’s recovery, so if your pet has eaten any chocolate or similar treats containing cocoa, it’s essential to call a vet immediately. The sooner your dog is seen and treated the better.”