The Halifax Courier has brought you exclusive LIVE coverage of The Orielles' album playback this afternoon.

The red-hot trio spoke to fans and during a signing at The Grayston Unity pub in Halifax town centre.

Their album, Silver Dollar Moment, dropped this week to a wave of positive critical reception.

The Orielles are made up of sisters Sidonie B and Esme Dee Hand-Harford along with Henry Carlyle Wade, and together they were named as this week's Ones To Watch by The Guardian.