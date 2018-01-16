VIDEO: Heroic passers-by push and tow stranded ambulance up snow-covered street in West Yorkshire

An ambulance which got stuck in heavy snow was heroically towed to its emergency call by members of the public who stepped in to help.

This video, sent in by reader Anji Barrett, shows a 4x4 towing an ambulance after it got stuck trying to get to a 999 call.

The passers-by in the video heroically stepped in to help push the ambulance up the hill and tow the vehicle so that paramedics could make their call-out.

The emergency vehicle was responding to an incident when it became stranded in the treacherous conditions along Keighley Road in Halifax.

Reader Maggie G said: "The men pushed and towed an ambulance up Keighley Road and onto Raw lLane and onto Mixenden lane so they could get to a call.

"The video is from a lady on Facebook but one man in the video is my husband and the man towing it is our neighbour."

Absolute heroes!