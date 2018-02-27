VIDEO: How much more snow is Calderdale likely to get this week?

The Beast from the East has arrived in Calderdale with snowfall across the county... and experts are warning there is much more to come.

Met Office warnings for the county were upgraded this morning from Yellow to the more serious Amber as forecasters predicted that a more prolonged and persistent band of snow would sweep across Yorkshire.

Snow in Calderdale

The warning reads: “Snow showers or longer periods of snow are expected on Tuesday, accompanied by very low temperatures.

“The heaviest, most persistent snow looks likely to cross the area during the morning - the focus has been adjusted northwards to take into account latest ideas, removing Lincolnshire but adding more of Yorkshire and areas towards Manchester, Teesside, Durham and Newcastle.”

The Met Office Chief Forecaster’s assessment reads: “Further snow showers are expected through Tuesday, with the likelihood that a more organised area of snow will push southwest during the morning, bringing 5 to 10 cm of snow in places in just a few hours.

“Strong winds may lead to drifting of lying snow (and severe wind chill) especially over hills, with lightning perhaps an additional hazard near North Sea coasts.”

Here is your guide to the weather for Yorkshire this coming week... it looks VERY cold.

Yorkshire weather for Tuesday evening:

Frequent heavy snow showers will continue through the night, with the easterly wind continuing to strengthen. It will be extremely cold with a widespread severe frost. Minimum Temperature -8 °C.

Yorkshire weather for Wednesday:

Snow showers continuing through the day, leading to significant accumulations in places. It will be an exceptionally cold day with many places remaining below freezing, and a bitter easterly wind. Maximum Temperature 0 °C.

Yorkshire outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Exceptionally cold for the time of year, windy with frequent, heavy snow showers and penetrating night frosts. Significant snow accumulations are likely with blizzard conditions and drifting. Winds easing Saturday.