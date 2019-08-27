Video of firefighters tackling blaze on Halifax industrial site

Firefighters have been called to a fire at an industrial site this afternoon.

Crews arrived at the scene off Spring Hall Lane at 3.18pm today.

Firefighters arrived at the scene off Spring Hall Lane (Picture by Liza McNulty)

Liza McNulty sent in this video of fire engines pulling into car park of a warehouse site and of the blaze.

"It was in the entrance to the building and it’s unclear whether it was a car or rubbish in front of it," she said. "The fire services attending so swiftly and prevented it spreading any further.

"They sprayed the roof as well as it looks as though the fire got inside the building>"

Black smoke can be seen in the area which is close to the delivery entrance of the Asda supermarket.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax by joining our dedicated Facebook group here.