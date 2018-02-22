VIDEO: Police cordon in place in Halifax town centre following suspected arson

Police are on the scene after a suspicious fire started at Arrans Solicitors on Waterhouse Street early this morning.

A police cordon is in place outside the Crown Coffee House and Halifax YMCA shop, where open windows above the properties revealed blackened walls.

A police cordon outside the Crown Coffee House on Waterhouse Street.

Minor smoke and water damage was caused to the Coffee House next door.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Officers remain at the scene and enquiries are ongoing. We are treating the incident as arson."

Earlier a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire Service said: "A crew responded to reports of smoke coming from a second floor window on Waterhouse Street at 4:20am this morning (Thursday).

"On arrival they found a fire at a commercial property and used two hose reels and four breathing apparatus."