VIDEO: Police cordon in place in Halifax town centre following suspected arson

Police are on the scene after a suspicious fire started at Arrans Solicitors on Waterhouse Street early this morning.
A police cordon is in place outside the Crown Coffee House and Halifax YMCA shop, where open windows above the properties revealed blackened walls.
Minor smoke and water damage was caused to the Coffee House next door.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Officers remain at the scene and enquiries are ongoing. We are treating the incident as arson."
Earlier a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire Service said: "A crew responded to reports of smoke coming from a second floor window on Waterhouse Street at 4:20am this morning (Thursday).
"On arrival they found a fire at a commercial property and used two hose reels and four breathing apparatus."