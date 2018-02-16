Video: Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall surprise traders in Halifax

Traders and shoppers in Halifax borough market received a royal surprise as HRH Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall took a tour of the building.

The couple, both keen supporters of local produce and restoration of buildings, spoke to stall holders as they were given a tour of by Calderdale Council markets manager John Walker.

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall visit Halifax Borough Market

One of the first stops for HRH was butchers Grosvenors of of Halifax, which has been in the market for 100 years.

Arthur Dow who runs the business said it was good to speak to the Prince who is a big advocate for local produce: "It was a bit like Christmas. We talked about how all the food was locally produced and how it was a family business.

"He was impressed with how all the meat looked."

Hundreds of people gathered in the market which is undergoing a huge regeneration project and the couple later stopped off at Toffee Smith's.

Rodney Scott, 64, who has been in the market for 50 years said it was really great and a privilege to meet the royal couple.

"Prince Charles said he was partial to a humbug so I gave him a bag and the Duchess wanted to take some jelly babies for the grandchildren.

"I've never seen anything like it before in the market so it was really nice."

Halifax Borough Market is a Victorian Grade II listed building.

Its centrepiece is an octagonal dome rising 60ft and supported by decorative cast iron pillars above an ornate clock tower.

The market was built between 1891 and 1896 and was officially opened by The Duke and Duchess of York at the time.

As part of a £150 million investment in the historic centre of Halifax, Calderdale Council is developing a new vision for Halifax Borough Market which aims to preserve and enhance the historic building, attracting new visitors and traders.

Halifax Borough Market has also seen a number of improvements this year, with the eight historic gates at the market being restored.

Each gate has been repaired using traditional techniques and methods. The gates have also been repainted using specialist paints in a colour scheme agreed by Historic England.

Repairs have also been made to the roof at Halifax Borough Market, with work taking place to replace broken panes of glass and improve insulation in the market hall.