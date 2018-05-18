VIDEO: Runway 2018 winner Ellie’s a dedicated follower of fashion

Runway winner Ellie Lang took part in her first fashion photo shoot and the verdict of Courier photographer Charles Round was ... “She’s a natural”.

This set of photographs shot around Halifax, with several at the Victorian Craft Beer Cafe, shows what he means, as 6ft tall, 18-year-old Ellie, who sits her A levels in two weeks and has been offered a place at Merton College, Oxford to study ancient and modern history, models clothes from the latest fashion ranges at Harveys of Halifax including Superdry, Barbour, Masai, Superga, Camylla, Tan, First Avenue, Soya Concept, Gabor, Guess, Valentino and Wrangler.

Miss Runway 2018, Ellie Lang, modelling clothes from Harveys.

The shoot was part of the prize Ellie, who is from Rishworth and is studying at Greenhead College, Huddersfield, won in the competition sponsored by The Courier, Harveys and Morton-Gledhill - The Fashion Team which was held at Harveys back in March.

She was chosen by a panel of judges which included professional singer and charity campaigner Lizzie Jones ahead of five other entrants and watched by her mum and dad Nikki and Paddy and 13-year-old sister Leila.

Ellie who works part-time at the Blue Rinse vintage shop near the Corn Exchange in Leeds, got her photographer friend Jess Doolan to take photographs of her which she used to enter Runway.

As well as the shoot she won vouchers to spend at the Halifax store and an introduction to modelling course with Morton-Gledhill.