Video shows Ravenscliffe High School's Sixth Form College in all its glory

These stunning shots show Ravenscliffe High School's Sixth Form College at Spring Hall as you will never have seen it before.

Filmed by drone pilot Mike Robinson, the video shows the Sixth Form College from the skies in spectacular fashion.

Mike is a CAA licensed UAV pilot and has filmed the development of the site over a period of time, culminating with the opening ceremony by Hannah Cockroft and Seb Coe, before producing this video for the school.

He said: "It has been a pleasure to be part of anything that helps Martin (Moorman, Ravenscliffe Head Teacher) and this amazing project.

"I’ve seen children develop over a relatively short period of time and go from student to employee in some cases with the Café at the Track initiative.

"As a former school governor how better does it get, offering first class education, life skills and giving young people a real feeling of independence.

"Additionally, though PR and media and others, we’re building a phenomenal network of contacts that can help children's future careers and work paths."