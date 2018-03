The main route into Norland has been made impassable by a large snow drift as the weather continues to inconvenience motorists.

Turbury Lane has a large drift of snow blocking the way for anyone travelling by car.

Credit: Kath Hans

Anyone wishing to go to or from Norland can access it by Norland Road from the Spring Rock Pub or from the Norland Donkey Bridge.

Footage and images are courtesy of Kath Hans.