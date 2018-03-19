VIDEO: Snow drifts close roads in Calderdale as gritters tackle the weather

Gritters in Calderdale have been tackling ice and snow drifts as they attempt to open roads in the borough that have fallen victim to the conditions.

A spokesperson for Calderdale Council's highways department said: "Our gritters are still out doing everything they can to keep Calderdale safe and moving.

Car stranded in the snow in Halifax

"They were out clearing roads throughout yesterday and the majority of the primary and secondary routes are now cleared.

"Our snow blowers went out at 6am to start clearing the roads below due to snow drifts."

Our video show how roads were covered with huge snow drifts and abandoned cars.

Here is a list of roads the highways team were working on to re-open.

Pudsey Road/Shore New Road/Pudding Lane/Gall Lane/Mount Lane, Cornholme;

Kebs Road/The Long Causeway to Davey Lane, Blackshaw Head;

Gibb Lane, Mount Tabor;

Ploughcroft Lane, Boothtown;

Keighley Road, A6033 Hebden Bridge (above Akroyd lane);

Burned Road, Shelf; Sowerby Croft, Norland;

Doghouse Lane, Todmorden (cleared as far as High Barn Farm);

Parkin Lane, Todmorden;

Sourhall Road, Todmorden;

Hathershelf Lane, Mytholmroyd;

Furness Avenue, Ovenden; Rough Hall Lane, Wainstalls;

Steele Lane, Krumlin; Otter Lee Lane, Sowerby (unable to plough/clear due to abandoned cars – closed between Kennel Lane and Helm Lane).