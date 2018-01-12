VIDEO: Vigil held for Brighouse dancer killed in car crash at bus stop

Tributes have been paid to a "passionate" and "popular" dancer at a Calderdale school who died after a car ploughed into pedestrians at a bus stop.

West Yorkshire Police said three other people were injured in the incident involving a BMW 5 Series car in Wakefield Road, Huddersfield, on Wednesday morning.

Katelyn Dawson (Credit SWNS)

Katelyn Dawson was taken to Leeds General Infirmary by air ambulance but she died later.

The 15-year-old was a keen dancer who was a member of Caspers Freestyle Dance School in Brighouse.

A solemn vigil was held yesterday with over 350 people in attendance. The crowd was made-up mainly of fellow teen school pupils as well as dance pals - many of whom carried heart-shaped helium balloons.

One of them was daubed with the words "RIP princess"

Katelyn Dawson was a keen dancer and member of Caspers Freestyle Dance School in Brighouse. (Credit SWNS)

A fifteen-people deep throng gathered around floral tributes to Katelyn at the scene of the bus stop horror - which also injured three other people.

Katelyn's distraught dancing pals had organised the candle-lit vigil close to the junction with Broad Lane in the Moldgreen area of Huddersfield.

The teenager's friend and Shelley College pupil Eunique Dickerson organised the huge gathering - which forced police to close one lane and marshal on-coming traffic.

Tearful teens clutching candles wandered around consoling each other with hugs as those who had brought balloons released them - sparking applause from the crowds.

Tributes left at the scene of the crash in Huddersfield (Credit SWNS)

Diane Ryan lives nearby and attended as her grandson knew Katelyn.

She said: "It's just so tragic.

"It's just too sad for a young girl to leave home to go to school and for this to happen - I can't imagine how her parents must be feeling."

A friend of Katelyn's, Siana Clavin, said: "She was the most bubbly and fun person I've ever met.

"Katelyn was so gorgeous and it's so sad she's not here any more - she was just so grateful for everything she had in life."

A black and white poster featuring a photograph of the teen was pasted on the back of a road sign.

It read: "10/01/18. RIP princess #Katelyn's world".

Katelyn had been waiting at the bus stop when she was hit by the vehicle on her Wednesday morning (Jan 10) commute to school.

A 17-year-old Shelley College student is still yet to be formerly identified after surviving being injured in the crash.

Caroline Crawshaw, 47, received horrific leg injuries and will take a year for her to walk again.

A book of condolence for Katelyn Dawson will be available at St Paul's Methodist Church and community centre today (Friday) between 1pm and 6pm.

The church is just 10 metres from where tragic Katelyn was struck down by the BMW.

Community fundraiser Joanne Kain has said she will host a Karaoke night at The Dalton Hotel on February 2.

She added: "We want to raise as much as we can for this girl who died in such tragic circumstances."

A page raising cash to pay for Katelyn's funeral has already amassed £1,000.

A police spokeswoman said a 47-year-old woman was taken to Leeds General Infirmary with life-threatening injuries and is described as being in stable condition.

A 17-year-old was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary with serious injuries but they are not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver of the BMW, a 51-year-old man, was also taken to Huddersfield Royal with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police said the crash happened at about 8.15am near the junction with Broad Lane. Witnesses said the bus stop was completely demolished by the car.