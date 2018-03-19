VIDEO: Watch as the Coastguard helicopter is called to Calderdale in dramatic rescue

The HM Coastguard helicopter from Humberside was called to Calderdale to help rescue a woman yesterday evening.

The Calder Valley Search and Rescue team received a call for help from the Yorkshire Ambulance Service on Sunday at 5.15pm.

The rescue involved a young woman who required urgent medical assistance from an isolated location near Hardcastle Crags.

Due to the remote location and the urgency, CVSRT requested the assistance of the HM Coastguard from Humberside.

Once the casualty was packaged and loaded onto the helicopter, she was airlifted to Saville Park, Halifax and handed over to the ambulance crew for onward journey to Calderdale Royal Hospital.