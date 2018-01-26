Vigil and car convoy to be held in memory of Halifax schoolgirl

A group of car enthusiasts will come together in Halifax and create a convoy to a night vigil which will be held in memory of Halifax schoolgirl Ursula Keogh.

Members of the UK Custom Mods and Twisted Torque groups will head to North Bridge today (Friday) at 5.30pm to help raise funds for the family of the 11-year-old.

The groups hold regular fundraisers for charities and for groups.

Ben Phillips, one of the organisers of the event, said the tragic death of the Lightcliffe Academy pupil has impacted the whole of Halifax.

"As a parent the situation hit me hard and I wanted to do something to help," said Ben.

"Being part of the car groups I thought we could hold a car meeting and raise funds for the family to help with funeral costs or to help out in what ever they can."

Car enthusiasts will lay flowers at North Bridge and make donations on the night before the convoy makes it was up to Shelf Park off Halifax Road.

Organisers of a vigil to be held at Shelf park have posted details about the event on social media.

Stacie Hobson posted on Facebook: "Myself and a few other mums of year seven Lightcliffe Academy pupils are helping them organise a light a candle memorial for Ursula Keogh.

"This will take place this Friday evening at Shelf Park at approximately 7:30pm.

"We would be grateful if this post could be shared as much as possible to get people there. The kids have been wearing blue wristbands at school and have asked if everyone can try wear the same or something blue. "

Tributes have poured in and a school has offered support to pupils following the tragic death of Ursula.

Her body was found hours later in the Hebble Brook at Paris Gates, Halifax.

Police said Ursula was last seen at around 3.45pm on Monday dressed in her school uniform in the North Bridge area of Halifax.

Emergency services spent Monday night searching around North Bridge before they found a body, later confirmed as Ursula.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire police said officers are continuing to look into the cause of death - but at this point police don’t believe there are any suspicious circumstances.

Ursula was the daughter of Calderdale novelist Nicky Harlow, a full-time author, who lectures in creative writing for the Open University and co-hosts a radio show on Phoenix FM.