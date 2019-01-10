Villagers launch backlash over plans to turn 240-year-old pub into apartments

Villagers have launched a petition in an attempt to stop a 240-year-old pub from being turned into apartments.

The Yew Tree Inn in Northowram Green, near Halifax, has long been home to charity events including the village’s much-loved scarecrow festival.

But Highstone Housing Association has applied to convert the pub into two supported living apartments.

Now campaigners have launched a petition, with 1,300 names, and lodged 20 letters of objection against the plans.

Council officers have recommended that Calderdale Council’s Planning Committee to approve the proposals, which will be discussed at Halifax Town Hall on Tuesday.

But the pub, a hub for events including Northowram Scarecrow Festival, had previously been listed by the council as an Asset of Community Value. Ward Coun Peter Caffrey (Con, Northowram and Shelf) said the conversion should be opposed.

Campaigners claim the pub is a viable business and no attempt had been made to keep it running as one, a view that was rejected by the applicant.

Calderdale Council’s adults and children’s services supported the plans and said there was “a high demand for this type of specialist accommodation”.