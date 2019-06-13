Vision to unlock the potential of Elland town centre revealed

A new vision has been set out for Elland town centre to build on its unique characteristics and address ongoing issues.

Elland is one of the oldest settlements in Calderdale and it has a number of positives as a town, with high-quality historic buildings and a variety of independent retailers.

However, Calderdale Council has said there are also a number of areas that have been identified as requiring improvement, such as the lack of green space and there being no clear centre to the town.

A draft masterplan has now been created by Elland Development Board and the Council, as part of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Elland Station Gateway project.

The Elland masterplan aims to develop a vision of regeneration for the town centre, building on the town’s unique characteristics and creating a vibrant heart to the town.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Resources, Councillor Jane Scullion, said: “Elland has a lot to offer as a town, and with exciting plans for a new £22 million rail station and accompanying access improvements in development it’s important that we can harness the town’s potential as a place where people want to live, shop, visit and set up business.

“The Elland masterplan is a vision of how the town could be improved, enhancing the town’s existing positives and addressing some of the issues which are holding it back.

“I really hope people get involved and have their say either online or at our consultation event, to ensure we can create a future which meets the needs of local communities.”

Improvement proposals include changes to the transport network, improving pedestrian access, creating more green space areas and making the most of the town’s many heritage elements. There are also a number of complementary initiatives proposed, including expanded market events, and community growing projects, all designed to increase the amount of time people spend in the town.

To ensure the proposals meet the needs of local communities, a consultation is taking place for people to have their say on initial plans.

The detailed proposals can be viewed online at www.calderdalenextchapter.co.uk/projects/elland-town-centre-masterplan, where there is also the opportunity to complete the feedback form.

Once the consultation is complete, the design team will review all feedback and make any necessary changes to existing proposals, before taking the plans forward.

Coun Kim Groves, Chair of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority Transport Committee said: “As well as providing significant benefits to people travelling to Halifax, Bradford and Leeds and, further afield, in Manchester, the new Elland Station would mean improved facilities for people who cycle and walk.

“Our plans for a new rail station for Elland through investment from the West Yorkshire-plus Transport Fund will be at the heart of the huge benefits this masterplan can deliver for the town and I would urge people to make sure they have their say online or in person.”

The Elland Station Gateway project is funded by the West Yorkshire-plus Transport Fund. Managed by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, the Transport Fund has been part-funded through the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (LEP) Growth Deal – a £1 billion package of funding to drive growth and job creation across the Leeds City Region.