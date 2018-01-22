Visitor Elliot’s Piece Hall print design has the ‘wow!’ factor

A superb new poster-style artwork of Halifax Piece Hall has produced the “wow!” factor on social media and soon copies are likely to be for sale.

The historic Georgian building re-opened on Yorkshire Day last year - August 1 - and by Christmas was beating all expectations in terms of the number of visitors and gaining awards nominations and awards following an extensive three-year £19 million refurbishment.

Chair of The Piece Hall Trust, Roger Marsh OBE, said at the start of 2018 that a million people had visited the Grade I listed building, to visit the new shops, galleries, bars and cafes and a host of spectacular events and attractions, meaning it is set to exceed the 1.6 million visitor target set for its first year, and this year will see further key decisions taken in the expectation that business space will be 100 per cent let by next Christmas.

One of the visitors was Elliot Harrison who was impressed with the Piece Hall to the extend of producing the clean, colourful and stylish design.

He said: “It was a first time visit last November, I was really impressed and got loads of great photos. I had heard of the recent renovations on TV, so made a special visit with my family. My niece and nephew loved running around the open plaza.

“I have been drawing these since 2016, inspired by the bright colours used by David Hockney and vintage 20th Century travel posters.”

York-based Elliot is an artist and photographer who owns the www.york360.co.uk site, which promotes the city, and also sells cards and prints of architecture he likes through his etsy site, which can be found online by logging on to www.etsy.com/uk/shop/EHarrisonPrints

Elliot is pleased with the positive reaction so far and says he hopes to make prints of the Piece Hall design available soon.