Visitors to the home of Gentleman Jack warned not to trespass onto Shibden Hall exhibits

Visitors to the home of Gentleman Jack are being warned not to trespass onto the exhibits.

Shibden Hall, the home of Anne Lister, has new found fame as it played a starring role in the hit BBC Drama.

Visitors have now been flocking to take a tour around the historic building but it appears that some visitors are over stepping the mark when looking at the displays.

In a post put out by Shibden Hall on Facebook they said: "A few visitors have been challenging each other to go behind our barriers and photograph an inscription on the Oak Bedroom window which reads 'Liser'.

"This inscription was not done by Anne Lisyer, or any of the Lister family, it is believed to have been done in the 1970s.

"By going behind the barriers and entering the historic rooms our collections and the hall itself are put at risk. We ask all visitors to stay behind the barriers when visiting the hall and not to encourage anyone to attempt to photograph this window.

"Shibden Hall has stood for 600 years, and we wish to honour Anne's memory, as well as the memory of all the residnts, by preserving it for another 600 years.

"Please help us to achieve this by enjoying the hall in a safe and respectful way. Everything that belonged to Anne is on display and accessible to the public"

The Grade II listed property dates back to 1420 when it was owned by William Otes and before 1619, the estate was owned by the Savile and Waterhouse families.

From 1615 the Shibden estate was in the hands of the Lister family for over 300 years, with the most famous resident being Anne Lister.

During her time as owner of the hall she made a number of changes.

She commissioned York architect John Harper and landscape gardener Samuel Gray in 1830 to make improvements to the house and grounds.

A gothic tower was added to the building for use as a library and the major features of the Shibden Park were also created, including terraced gardens, rock gardens, cascades and a boating lake.

The hall was donated to Halifax Corporation in 1933 and in the next year it was opened it as a museum.

Following major grants from the Heritage Lottery Fund and Calderdale Council, the park and gardens were restored between 2007 and 2008.