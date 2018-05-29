Vizulate Digital in Utopia by developing site to help people relocate abroad

A Brighouse-based digital marketing agency has been appointed to support the launch a new online start-up designed to help people with the logistics of relocating abroad.

Vizulate Digital will develop the branding, website design and ongoing digital marketing strategy for the web-based service, known as Utopia.

Likened to the concept behind popular price comparison websites such as comparethemarket.com, Utopia will provide individuals looking to move or purchase a second home elsewhere in Europe with access to a range of relocation experts through a dedicated website and online portal.

Scott Brant, director at Vizulate Digital, said: “Moving abroad can be stressful, but working alongside Utopia we’re aiming to make it as hassle-free as possible by creating a platform that will provide direct access to relocation support with areas such as banking and finance, healthcare, mortgages and tax registration outside of the UK. Think a sort of Compare the Market for expats.”

