Volunteer medical riders get funding boost from Halifax Oddfellows

Oddfellows Halifax District presented a cheque for £627 to the Halifax-based Whiteknights Emergency Voluntary Service at the Oddfellows’ Unity House building.

Motorcyclists Whiteknights provide a free of charge urgent or emergency out-of-hours transportation service to hospitals in West, South and North Yorkshire.

Blood, plasma, tissue samples, documentation and other vital supplies still need to be moved out-of-hours between hospitals, hospices and supply centres when they have to rely on services which have to be paid for, such as private hire or couriers. Whiteknights riders save the NHS money through their services.

You can find out more about both organisations on Facebook or via websites www.oddfellows.co.uk and whiteknights.org.uk