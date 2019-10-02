Volunteers from Halifax company help breath new life into Calderdale park

Volunteers from a Halifax company rolled up their sleeves to help restore parts of a Calderdale park.

Team members from Community Interest Company YES Energy Solutions brought took time out of their busy days to work at Shaw Park in Holywell Green.

Employees from the energy efficiency company took part in a volunteering project led by Calderdale Council’s Safer, Cleaner, Greener team.

Duncan McCombie, CEO of YES Energy Solutions, said: “I am very proud of my staff who have stepped up to help the local area.

“Our enthusiastic employees have learnt new skills and in doing so have improved Shaw Park for local residents to enjoy.

“As a Community Interest Company we aim to get involved in the local community, and this project has been a success in pursuing our purpose and our company mission.”

Staff gave up their time to take part in the Shaw Park Rejuvenation Project which included garden makeovers, litter picking, bench restoration and path maintenance.

The project has improved the safety of paths and made the park more picturesque for local residents to enjoy.

There was also friendly competition between employees to see who has the greenest fingers in the environmentally friendly company.

The staff learnt new skills throughout the day to inspire staff to make use of new skills at home.

The day has helped to breathe life into Shaw Park which last underwent major restoration almost 10 years ago.

Local resident Brenda Howard said: “Seeing this has made my day, they have done a wonderful job cleaning up the paths and sorting out the weeds.

“The paths get muddy here and it can by slippery walking round the park if the mud isn’t cleared.”