Voucher to speed up local SMEs

New, more flexible funding is now available for Halifax businesses held back by slow broadband speeds.

The Government-backed Digital Enterprise programme has been extended to offer funding for a wider range of connectivity and broadband projects starting from £500, with up to £1,000 of funding available to help firms cover the costs.

Muz Mumtaz, who heads the Digital Enterprise programme, said: “We wanted to make the Connectivity Vouchers even more accessible to businesses in Halifax and the Leeds City Region, and by broadening our funding we can get more companies equipped with faster broadband speeds that are essential to compete, whether at a regional, national or global level.

“In many cases our Connectivity Voucher can cover the total cost of upgrading a business’ broadband connection.”