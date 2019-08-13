Vulnerable Halifax man with medical requirements found

A Halifax man with medical requirements has been found safe and well.

Thomas Simpson was last seen at Halifax Train Station at around 3:15pm on Monday afternoon (12/08).

Officers were concerned for his welfare due to his vulnerability and medical requirements.

However West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that he 61-year-old has been found in the Blackburn area and thanked everyone who assisted the investigation to find him.

