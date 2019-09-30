Wainstalls fire update: Waste firm back in business after blaze.

The team at the waste firm hit by a huge fire on Friday are still operating and hoping to resume its usual business very soon.

At its peak, eight appliances were needed to deal with the fire at a waste transfer shed at Kemp Waste Management on Balkram Edge.

Crews were alerted at 1.10am on Friday and, because they had to sort through all of the waste that was in the shed to ensure all the fire was out, firefighters were at the site through the weekend until late on Sunday afternoon.

Ash Crowther, site manger at Kemp Waste Management, said the roof had to be taken off the shed to enable firefighters to put the blaze out but it can still be used.

"We serve hundreds and hundreds of businesses with their waste every day," he said.

"We're a big operation and serve a lot of businesses in the area as well as in Leeds and Bradford.

"We are still operating and business will be resuming as normal as soon as possible."

Roads around the area had to be shut on Friday while the fire was put out .Firefighters said no hazardous materials were involved but people who live nearby were asked to keep doors and windows shut.