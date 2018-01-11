Walking in a Shibden wonderland raises money for valley upkeep

Shibden Mill Inn, Halifax, once again staged its hugely popular Winter Walk between Christmas and New Year. The guided walk through the picturesque Shibden Valley raised funds for the Shibden Valley Society, which works to maintain the upkeep of the valley and surrounding countryside.

Leaving from Shibden Mill Inn, walkers enjoyed bacon rolls and a cup of tea before setting off to explore the valley in all its seasonal splendour.

“Our winter walk is becoming somewhat of a tradition and this year was arguably our largest, most well supported walk thus far,” said Simon Heaton, Shibden Mill Inn’s owner who led the walk.

“It was a refreshing stroll through the spectacular Shibden countryside, which was a great deal of fun and raised money that will go towards the ongoing maintenance of Red Beck and the Valley itself.”