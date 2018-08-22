Walking together in aid of Overgate Hospice

Members of the Overgate Day Hospice team are taking to the streets of Calderdale in support of this year’s Midnight Walk on September 8.

Overgate Day Hospice, based at the Hospice at Hullen Edge, Elland aims to offer a range of facilities to help patients and carers adjust to the physical and psychological demands of their illness, offering both emotional and social support.

Ann Jackson, Naomi Shuttleworth, Kelly Marshall, Yvonne Breyenton and Rebekah Franklyn have decided to walk together to highlight the importance of Day Hospice as part of palliative care.

Rebekah Franklyn, physiotherapist at Overgate said: “It is a privilege to work with patients and their families at this very intimate and difficult time in their lives. We see every day how beneficial these services are to people and their loved ones.

“We have all been touched in one way or another by the care provided by the Hospice as a whole and we really want to raise as much as we can to allow more people to access the care.”

Last year’s Overgate Hospice Midnight Walk raised a massive £100,000 and the team are hoping to replicate the success so the Hospice can continue to care for adults with life-limiting illnesses and their families.

North Bridge Leisure Centre will again be the starting and finishing point as supporters take on the brand new seven and 13 mile routes.

Rebecca Ryan, senior events fundraiser, added: “It’s great that the Day Hospice team are doing this year’s Midnight Walk together. Their effort not only raises awareness of the great work Day Hospice do but any funds they raise will mean we can continue to care for patients and their families across Calderdale.”

You can support the team here: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rebekah-franklyn1.

Pre-registration for this year’s Midnight Walk can be made up until 3pm on Friday, September 8 by visiting mw.overgatehospice.org.uk or calling the fundraising team on 01422 387121.