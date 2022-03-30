Warning issued over open burning as fire is extinguished in Calderdale woods

Calderdale Council's Community Safety Wardens attended reports of open burning in Cunnery Woods near Shibden Park.

Wardens found smouldering remains of a fire and extinguished it to make the area safe.

Calderdale Council continues to work with partners at West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service and West Yorkshire Police to enforce Public Space Protection Orders (PSPO) in areas of the countryside to prevent fires.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The burning in Cunnery Woods near Shibden Park.

These orders prohibit the lighting of fires, barbecues, sky lanterns or anything that causes a fire risk – failure to comply is a criminal offence.

Calderdale Council’s Assistant Director for Neighbourhoods, Andrew Pitts, said: “We’ve all seen the devastating effects of wildfires on moorland across the region. It’s so important that we do all we can to protect our distinctive environment, our wildlife and their precious habitats, which are destroyed by these preventable fires.

“We know that most visitors treat our open spaces with respect, but unfortunately there is a small minority who act irresponsibly, and whether intentionally or not, their reckless behaviour causes issues which could have very serious consequences.

WYFRS is also stepping up its work to prevent and raise awareness of moorland fires.

“Damian Brown, District Commander in Calderdale for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service added: “As the weather starts to improve, we know that people are taking the opportunity to enjoy the beautiful open areas that Calderdale has to offer, including our amazing moorland.

“However, this does lead to an increase in incidents in these areas.

“Over the next few months, our crews will be actively undertaking visits to the local moorlands, nature reserves and areas of natural beauty to engage and educate the public on how to stay safe, avoiding preventable and careless fires which have a devastating impact on the environment and wildlife.

“Please, if you are heading out, follow the PSPOs that are in place and be vigilant. Moorland fires have a huge impact on us as a Service and threaten the safety of people animals and property. Please, Be Moor Aware.”