Warning on chip pan fires after Calderdale woman treated by paramedics

Firefighters are warning people about the dangers of chip pan fires after an incident involving an elderly woman in Calderdale

Firefighters were called to Seedhill Lane in Todmorden on Wednesday (January 8) at 6.35pm.

Chip pan fire

An elderly woman suffered smoke inhalation was given oxygen therapy by fire crews after a chip pan caught fire.

She was checked over by paramedics, but did not require hospital treatment.

Firefighters from Halifax and Todmorden attended but the fire had been extinguished when the arrived.

Advice on all types of frying in oil or fat.

The West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has the following tips.

Take care when cooking with oil – it sets alight easily.

If the oil starts to smoke, it’s too hot. Turn off the heat and leave it to cool.

Use a thermostat controlled electric deep fat fryer for chips. They can’t overheat.

Do not leave cooking unattended and avoid children being alone in the kitchen when cooking on the hob.

Don’t overfill a chip pan with oil – never fill it more than one third full.

Make sure food is dry before putting it in hot oil so it doesn’t splash.

What to do if a pan catches fire:

Don’t take any risks. Turn the heat off if it is safe to do so.

NEVER throw water over it. Watch our video which shows the frightening consequences.

Don’t tackle the fire yourself – Get Out, Stay Out, Call 999.