Warning to Calderdale's vulnerable ahead of weather warning

People across Calderdale have been asked to keep an eye out for older and vulnerable people after the Met Office issued a weather warning for ice and snow.

With forecasts now predicting colder weather over the festive period, an npower warmth scheme available to vulnerable residents across England and Wales, including Halifax, is encouraging people to keep an eye on vulnerable friends, family and neighbours who are ill and may be affected by the cold.

The scheme works with a range of community organisations, charities and local authorities to assist vulnerable homeowners with the funding and installation or repair of crucial heating measures in the home. People may qualify for help if they have a long term illness, a low income with little or no savings and are unable to fully fund measures, such as a new boiler, themselves.

Sarah Heaney, npower Health Through Warmth scheme manager, comments: “With winter upon us, and temperatures set to drop in the weeks ahead, it’s important that people look out for the vulnerable in their communities. We’re calling on residents in Halifax to keep an eye on friends, family and neighbours, whose health could be made worse because of a broken down heating system.”

Since being founded in 2000, more than 85,000 vulnerable residents across England and Wales have been referred to npower Health Through Warmth for assistance with heating and insulation. Eligible residents do not have to be, or become, an npower customer to benefit from the scheme.