Warning to dog walkers as meat laced with sharp tacks found in Calderdale parks

Dog walkers in Calderdale are being warned to take care after chunks of meat laced with sharp tacks were found in parks.

The warning has come from the RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford and District Branch.

Issuing the warning on their Facebook page the charity said: "Unfortunately, we have a warning for owners who use parks in Luddendenfoot.

"Meat has been found containing tacks, which could be extremely harmful to any animals if consumed.

"Please stay vigilant when out with animals in this area."