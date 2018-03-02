Waste and refuse collection among Calderdale services hit by weather blitz

Council waste collection has been suspended on the fourth day of mass disruption due to the weather.

A Council statement said: "The Waste and Recycling service is suspended at the moment due to the conditions on roads and pavements, this will be reviewed at 9.30am.

"Household Waste Recycling Centres will be delayed in opening whilst staff clear snow and treat slippy surfaces."

Among the other services suspended are the home to school minibus service and access to Calderdale Adult Learning Centre.

All libraries are expected to open today, but are subject to early closure.