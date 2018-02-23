WATCH: A marriage proposal on the line as freezing fans queue for Kasabian tickets

Music fans came out in their hundreds this morning in an attempt to lay their hands on Kasabian tickets.

One woman braved the cold with her two young daughters in the hope of a marriage proposal - with her boyfriend having promised an engagement if she managed to secure two tickets.

Kasabian fans queuing for tickets outside the Victoria Theatre in Halifax.

Stood with her daughters Darcy, 5, and Ava, 6, Sowerby Bridge hopeful Sam Sugden, 33, said: "We've been together ten years and I've pestered and pestered him to propose.

"When he realised he'd be at work when the tickets went on sale he said that if I went down and got two tickets he promised he'd propose.

"We're a bit of a way back in the queue so finger's crossed!"

Towards the front of the queue Halifax resident Mark Holt said: "I've been here since 6 this morning. I wasn't going to miss out on this.

Queues stretched around the block, with hundreds of fans waiting expectantly.

"I've seen them loads of times but seeing them in my hometown is going to be brilliant."

The Leicester rockers will take the stage at the Victoria Theatre on March 23 in front of just 1,500 people.

Dedicated fans arrived at the venue from 4am in temperatures as low as -4° to get hold of the golden tickets.