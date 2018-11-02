Watch as children create Grand Central train made entirely out of LEGO

Children across Calderdale have helped create a Grand Central train made entirely out of Lego.

Youngsters have been at Eureka! The National Chidlren's museum for The Grand Build and joined renowned LEGO® architect BrickThis – aka Steve Mayes – to help build a model of one of Grand Central’s Adelante trains.

Building the Grand Central train from Lego at Eureka, Halifax. Designer and builder Steve Meyers gets some help from Lego enthusiast Alex Robinson aged eight.

At each of The Grand Build sessions Steve has given youngsters a section of the Adelante train to build, along with full instructions and assistance to help them every step of the way.

Noreen Allen, Marketing & Communications Manager at Grand Central, said: “We are delighted that our Adelante trains are going to be recreated in LEGO® and that this will be Steve’s biggest challenge yet.

"It is exciting to be joining the likes of the Westminster Abbey, Eiffel Tower and other world famous landmarks which have had this unique honour. LEGO® is more popular than ever, and a real icon in itself. This event will give youngsters the chance to get involved and play their part in immortalising our Adelante trains and capturing all the details of the interior and exterior carriages."

LEGO® architect Steve Mayes has taken his childhood hobby and turned it into a thriving business, using the famous coloured building blocks to faithfully recreate iconic landmarks, brick by brick.

He has already built LEGO® models of the Royal Institute Chartered Surveyors HQ in London, St James’ Park, the Angel of the North and his North Shields home.

He said: “When Grand Central approached me about recreating an Adelante train as a scale LEGO® model, it really appealed to me as an exciting new challenge.

"Together with my Master Builder helpers we’ll be creating an accurate and highly detailed model, utilising some advanced LEGO® building techniques that all the family can enjoy.

"Free play during events such as this is a great way for children to explore and learn about the world around them.

"By sparking their imaginations and engaging them in play children can experience and understand how things work, recognise what they are capable of and interact with other people. It is both a fun and educational experience which children can share with their families.”