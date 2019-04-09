Watch as incredibly talented Calderdale busker shocks Leeds crowds with her opera voice

City centre shoppers in Leeds were left stunned by this busker's beautiful voice who is from Calderdale.

Singer Chloëbeth Hamer set up outside WHSmiths, a popular busking spot at the corner of Lands Lane and Albion Place.

But instead of crooning another Ed Sheeran cover, the singer turned heads with her operatic rendition of Pie Jesu, where she hit some extremely high notes.

Shopper Pamela Wilson was passing when she heard the singing, and stopped to take a video. The footage was posted on Facebook and Chloëbeth was identified by those who recognised her.

Pamela said: "She blew me away with her voice. I'm so chuffed people can see the talent that I did yesterday. Her page likes have flown up - she totally deserves the credit."



Originally from Calderdale, Chloëbeth is classically trained in singing opera and performs at weddings.

She said: "Busking has always been outside my comfort zone - I put it off for years but I’ve realised that in order to succeed and go further in life you’ve got to push yourself outside your comfort zone.

"So many people of all ages come up to me asking my name and tell me I’ve made their day by hearing my voice. A lot of people stop in their tracks, video me and listen to my whole set! They seem shocked when they see me dressed in my casual quirky style and then sing stand out, classical, moving songs."

