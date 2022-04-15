WATCH: Crews from 15 fire stations battle blaze in Halifax

Teams from 15 fire stations were called to the large fire on Queens Road at 2.25pm.

This video of the scene was taken using a drone by AV8 Aerial Media.

Residents were being advised to keep doors and windows closed and people were being asked to avoid the area.

The fire on Queens Road today. Photo by AV8 Aerial Media

Firefighters from Halifax, Illingworth, Mytholmroyd, Huddersfield, Stanningley, Mirfield, Featherstone, Bradford, Rastrick, Ilkley, Shipley, Todmorden, Dewsbury, Morley and Fairweather Green fire stations have been working with other agencies including West Yorkshire Police, the Environment Agency, Yorkshire Water and Calderdale Council to tackle the blaze.

At 7pm, there were still eight fire engines and two aerial latter platforms at the scene.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "A big thanks to the local community and our partner agencies for their support throughout."