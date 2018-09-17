WATCH: Emotional scenes as Halifax man finishes mammoth marathon challenge

It wasn't an every day arrival at work for Marc Shickell.

Hundreds of his colleagues from Covéa Insurance to welcome Marc Shickell on Friday as his arrival signalled the finishing line on the seventh marathon in as many days.

Marc (centre), leads the runners as they finish up at Covea Insurance, Dean Clough Mills.

Together with a team of six other runners, Marc used the challenge to raise cash for Sands, a stillbirth and neonatal death charity based in London.

Shortly after crossing the finishing line Marc said: "It’s been a bit easier than expected, some days hurt more than others but it’s worth it; the amount we’ve raised and the support we’ve had has been absolutely fantastic.

"We can’t thank everyone enough for the messages of support we received every day and to have people following and cheering for us has been great, it really spurred us on.”

Marc’s colleague at Covéa Insurance, Kelly Eccleston, said:

The runners celebratethe end of the mammoth challenge.

“We’re very proud of Marc’s achievement, running an agonising 7 marathons in 7 days, and raising so much money for the Stillbirth and Neonatal Death charity. Marc is incredibly humble about the support he’s received, I don’t think he realises how what he’s done has given so much courage and support to others.”

Another colleague, Javier Gonzalez, said:

“What a fantastic achievement of resolve and endurance from all the runners, but more importantly such a symbolic and poignant gesture for a cause that is so close to Marc, his family and his friends. Simply outstanding.”

Dr Clea Harmer, Chief Executive at Sands, said:

“We’d like to say a big thank you to Marc and his friends for completing their amazing challenge of running seven marathons in seven days in memory of babies Ella and Rocco.

The vital funds they have raised will help us to provide support for bereaved parents at a devastating time in their lives. Every day 15 babies die before, during and shortly after birth in the UK."

Marc has been updating his twitter along their journey here: https://twitter.com/shickopotamus and has been using the hashtag #7in7forsands and #4ellaandrocco.