WATCH: Firefighters campaigning to stop moor fires hang huge banner from Halifax's Wainhouse Tower

The crews from West Yorkshire Fire Service hung a massive banner from the Calderdale landmark urging people not to light fires, barbecues or fireworks on moorland.

The banner also says anyone who does so could face a fine of up to £2,500 and prison.

Calderdale's Assistant District Commander Damian Cameron, who organised the climb, said: “We wanted to spread our message and this is the perfect place because from the top of Wainhouse Tower, we can see every area of moorland in Calderdale.

Firefighters launch the moor fire awareness campaign with a banner on Wainhouse Tower, Halifax. Abseiling firefighters Dave Haigh, left, and Ash Harris, right.

“The team see it as a once in a career opportunity to abseil down such an iconic building, with such a hugely important message for the public. We thank Calderdale Council for granting us special permission to use the building to spread the message of Be Moor Aware.”

Eagle-eyed members of the public will be able to spot the banner – which is bigger than a house - across Calderdale in the coming weeks as it makes appearances at other iconic landmarks in the area.

Each year wildfire destroys thousands of hectares of our countryside, having significant effects on the economy, environment and social fabric of rural areas.

To help protect the wildlife and moors, people are urged to clear up and take rubbish home after picnics, observe all signs and notices and follow the National Trust Countryside Code.

Moorland visitors should also never leave behind glass bottles. Not only can they hurt people and animals, but they can magnify the sun’s rays and start a fire

Never throw lighted cigarette ends onto the ground, or out of the window of vehicles or trains. Always ensure that they are completely extinguished and disposed of responsibly.

Never be tempted to light a fire in the countryside and only barbecue in authorised areas