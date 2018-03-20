WATCH: Halifax couple celebrate becoming millionaires after sensational lottery win

A Halifax couple who met in a Piece Hall jigsaw shop are celebrating finding the final piece of the puzzle after becoming millionaires on the lottery.

Lesley White, 43, who met her 54-year-old husband Malcolm at the store she worked at the store nearly 20 years ago, had the winning ticket sat in her purse for a week before she checked it.

Despite playing the lottery week-in week-out since its inception in 1994, she had only ever won a few pounds here and there, and never felt the urge to have tickets checked any sooner.

"I always buy it one week and go into the shop to check it the week after," she said speaking at a media call at Holdsworth House, "when I realised it was a winning ticket my heart was in my mouth. I couldn't believe it!"

Her husband, engineering manager Malcolm, said it was incredible to think his wife had had a million pounds in her pocket for that amount of time.

"You just don't think that sort of thing is going to happen to you, do you? I had to take over the call to Camelot because Lesley was speechless. It's incredible."

The pair are now busy planning a dream family holiday to Walt Disney World in Florida, the dream trip of their 10-year-old daughter, but not before she hands in her notice as a packer in a mail order warehouse.

Malcolm has his eyes set on buying the world's largest jigsaw and will scale back his hours as an engineering manager to spend more time watching his beloved Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

"We're looking forward to being able to give her that holiday," Malcolm said, "there are a few things we'd like to take care of, but she's very excited about that.

"It's every child's dream, isn't it? Ever since The Wonderful World of Disney was on the telly 30 years ago. We're going to go for three weeks and do it properly."

The pair have no plans to move out of the house they've lived in for 14 years, saying they love where they live.

"We could always move into another place, but we're settled and we're happy," Malcolm said.

"It'd be too much of a hassle," said Lesley, "it's close to the school, it's close to the local shop. We've got everything we need."