Watch how these Calderdale houses were delivered on a truck and lifted into place to create a retirement complex

Housing 21, the not for profit housing and care provider, has unveiled its new modular build bungalows in Calderdale.

The offsite modular construction project is one of the latest in older people’s housing and has taken place on land owned by Housing 21 at Ward Court in Brighouse.

Delivery of the buildings for the retirement complex in Brighouse

The new properties mark a step forward in an in-filling approach, which provides housing by utilising existing space and minimizing disruption to neighbouring residents.

Siobhan Moore, Director of Development at Housing 21 commented: “We are delighted to see these new properties at courts where local authorities expressed a need for more retirement housing in the area.

“Modular construction allowed us to fill these requirements quickly and efficiently whilst maintaining the high level of quality our residents expect.

“Using modern construction methods, elements such as plumbing and electrics were able to be fitted and installed off-site reducing the amount of time on-site and disruption to residents in the existing properties at the court.”

How Ward Court in Brighouse now looks

The organisation worked with construction firm, M-AR Off-Site Ltd and Henry Riley LLP consultants to build the modular one bedroom bungalows specifically for people over the age of 55.

The site has been shortlisted for the ‘Best approach to modular construction’ category at the Inside Housing Development Awards.

Lesley, a resident living in one of the new bungalows said: “To me, living here has been life-saving in every way. I feel happier and the ease and cleanliness of this scheme is just great. I have the opportunity to make new friends and keep myself busy socialising with court activities. I am very happy living here. I absolutely love it.”

The bungalows are complete with kitchens and shower rooms, and were transported by road before being lifted into position where external finish and roof construction took place.

Councillor Jane Scullion, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Resources, said “We’re delighted to welcome the first modular affordable housing scheme to Calderdale.

"We’re very impressed with the quality and speed of construction, and we’re glad that residents are too – it’s fantastic to hear that their new homes are making a real difference to their lives. The Council is committed to bringing a wide range of quality new homes to the borough, to increase choice for local people at all stages of their lives.”

(Video courtesy of ©Module-AR Ltd T/A M-AR Off-Site)