There has been chaos on the roads this morning as an overturned lorry has blocked a major route into Halifax this morning.

The busy Stump Cross junction has been sealed off after the incident at the bottom of neighbouring The Hough today (Thursday).

A lorry has overturned in Halifax

The video shows the lorry on its side close to the Stump Cross Inn, blocking the road.

Diversions are currently in place and for a list of bus diversions click the link below.

Read: Diversions after overturned lorry in Halifax