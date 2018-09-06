WATCH: Our reporter takes on Cirque Beserk's death-defying 'Globe of Death'

International award-winning circus Cirque Beserk arrived in Halifax this afternoon ready to wow audiences at the Victoria Theatre.

The circus group, which includes performers from all corners of the globe and acts ranging from knife-throwers to trapeze artists, will deliver six shows, starting with this evening's opening night extravaganza.

Cirque Beserk, Halifax.

And our reporter Alex Miller was roped into the action, stepping into the 'Globe of Death' whilst two men on motorbikes whistled past his ears at high-speed.

Performer Germaine Delbosq is a ninth-generation circus performer has been involved with the circus all her life and said that this is a show that cannot be missed:

"This is a real circus specially made for theatres. The masterpiece of 'The Globe of Death' is the centrepiece and we've got so, so much more.

"We've been to the West End twice, to the Edinburgh Festival and all over the world with this. It keep you on the edge of your seats!"

Cirque Beserk will perform six Halifax shows, from Thursday to Sunday. Tickets can be booked online via www.victoriatheatre.co.uk.