HRH Prince Charles spent time talking to tots at a Halifax nursery during his visit to Dean Clough.

The Prince of Wales spent several minutes talking to children, staff and parents at Totspot Day Nursery, discussing opening hours, playtime activities and rush hour traffic.

Prince Charles chats to children and staff at Totspot Day Nursery, Halifax.

The stop-off was during the third section of his visit to Halifax, during which he also visited the Piece Hall and Halifax Borough Market.