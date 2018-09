Halifax is gearing up for a dramatic re-imagination of Charles Blondin's historic tightrope walk across the Piece Hall courtyard.

Over 2,500 tickets have already been sold for the extravaganza, which will also incorporate a wide range of other circus acts and entertainers.

Chris Bullzini will take centre stage at the Blondin Gala

Tickets are still available at the Piece Hall website (www.thepiecehall.co.uk), from the Piece Hall information centre and on the day.