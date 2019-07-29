Watch the dramatic moment lorry bursts into flames over Elland Bridge as firefighters battle the blaze

This is the dramatic moment a lorry burst into flames today as plumes of smoke filled the sky in Elland.

Ian Greenwood captured this video and pictures of the fire that happened on Elland Bridge at around 2pm today.

Mr Greenwood described how loud bangs came from the lorry, first from the trailer and then from the tyres as flames engulfed the vehicle.

Firefighters tackled the fire for an hour as Elland Bridge and the surrounding roads were closed.

Pictures of the lorry fire in Elland sent in by Ian Greenwood.

