WATCH: The emotional moment heroic charity cyclists arrive at the Piece Hall after a 350 mile journey

Seven weary cyclists arrived at the Piece Hall on Wednesday night having completed a grueling charity bike ride.

Around £10,000 has been made by the Happy Days Cycles after the cycle team traveled from London Kings Cross to King Cross in Halifax sleeping rough along the way.

The ride took in 350 miles and visited a number of cities most affected by homelessness including Milton Keynes, Stoke, Birmingham and Liverpool.

The ride will be completed in Leeds on Thursday.

Halifax's very own Dave Fawcett started the charity three and a half years ago by selling up his film production company and was visibly moved by the achievement.

"We didn't know what it was like to have a homeless existence. I've learned a lot of things about how tough it is.

Triumphant riders have their photos taken at the Piece Hall.

"I've worked with homelessness for a number of years know and I have grown a whole new perspective on what it is to be homeless.

"The most interesting thing for me is how it's transformed the other riders. I've seen their hearts transform towards the homeless.

"They've dropped a lot of the preconceptions they might have had about what it is to be street homeless. It was really moving. It's had a marked impact on me."

One of the riders battled through an achilles injury for 150 miles and another suffered a knee injury as early as the first morning.

They met Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham hours before their final trip towards the Piece Hall and alongside their immense fundraising achievements have raised huge awareness around the issue of homelessness.

"The togetherness and the journey we've had has been incredible," Dave said, "I'm so proud of what we've done."

The group were joined by friends and family for their final rough night's sleep in Halifax, among them Piece Hall Chief Executive Nicky Chance-Thompson.

For more information on how to get involved, or to donate, visit www.localgiving.org/fundraising/happydayssleepingrough/.